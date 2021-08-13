Weather Alert

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima Colville Confederated Tribes The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Washington east of the Cascade crest through 10 AM Monday August 16th, due to increasing levels of wildfire smoke. A cold front on Sunday is expected to begin clearing smoke across much of Eastern Washington, but air quality concerns will continue for Okanogan, Ferry, and Yakima counties. Burning restrictions are in effect. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality in Unhealthy, everyone should limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors. Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to 105 degrees. * WHERE...Some of the lower elevations of the north and north central Idaho Panhandle as well as all valleys of central and eastern Washington. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Conditions will be difficult for residents without air conditioners. Those working or participating in outdoor activities will also be vulnerable. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&

...DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY... Breezy to gusty westerly winds along with low relative humidity values will lead to increased fire weather concerns across portions of central and eastern Washington. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKANOGAN VALLEY AND HIGHLANDS AS WELL AS THE SPOKANE AND PALOUSE AREA... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674), Fire Weather Zone 684 East Washington Okanogan/Methow Valleys (Zone 684) and Fire Weather Zone 687 East Washington Okanogan Highlands (Zone 687). * Winds: Southwest to west 10 to 16 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 18 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new or existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&