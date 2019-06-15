CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. - A Colorado judge has granted permission for consumptive testing to be done on a tooth or tooth fragment found on the property of Patrick Frazee.
The testing, which could destroy the whole sample, aims to extract DNA from the portion of tooth recovered from the property.
Frazee's fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, went missing on November, 22. Investigators have since testified that Frazee's girlfriend told police he used a baseball bat to fatally beat Berreth, then burned her body and planned to dump the remains in a landfill.
The defense says they will pick an expert to oversee the testing in coming weeks, but if the sample turns out to be large enough, the defense will conduct testing of its own.
All of this comes as prosecutors consider whether or not to seek the death penalty in this case.