IDAHO - The murder trial for Chad Daybell will no longer be in January, EastIdahoNews reported on Friday.
District Judge Steven Boyce granted a motion filed by Daybell's attorney to move the jury trial to a later date. The trial was set to start Jan. 9 in Ada County, but due to "significant" amounts of evidence, the lawyer asked to have it delayed.
Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first degree murder and conspiracy in the deaths of 7-year-old JJ Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and Daybell's previous wife.
The couple were set to have a co-joined trial, but Boyce suspended all matters in Lori's case until her mental competency can be determined.