COLFAX, Wash. — Whitman County Superior Court judge has granted the temporary restraining order that was issued by Washington State and Oregon State on Friday.
This request will block the 10 departed Pac-12 schools from holding a meeting of presidents, which is believed to have been to change the conference bylaws. This would prevent WSU and OSU, as the two remaining members, from controlling the rights and revenue of the Pac-12.
The Pac-12 scheduled a meeting for Sept. 13 to discuss regular conference business, but the two remaining schools replied that this broke one of their bylaws.
The 10 departing schools, at that meeting, were most likely financially motivated to dissolve the conference so they can receive their equity share on their way out the door.
Conference bylaws state if a school announces its departure earlier than Aug. 1, 2024, it loses voting rights.
Both WSU and OSU want to be able to make decisions for the conference, since it will directly affect their potential options.
WSU president, Kirk Shultz, has released a statement regarding the court's decision. He states,
"We are pleased with the court's decision today. It has always been our view that the future of the Pac-12 should be determined by the remaining members, not by those schools that are leaving the conference. This position consistent with the action the Pac-12 Board of Directors took when the first two schools announced their departure from the conference more than a year ago.
We remain firmly committed to exploring all options to protect the interests of out student-athletes, coaches, and fans. We look forward to the court putting the question of governance to rest so that Washington State University and Oregon State University can make reasonable and necessary decisions regarding the future of the Pac-12 Conference."
More information will be updated as more is released.