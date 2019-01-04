A Spokane County Judge is growing impatient with legal maneuverings by disgraced former NAACP President Rachel Dolezal - also known as Nkechi Diallo - on charges of welfare fraud.
Judge Michelle Szambelan told Diallo’s attorney Bevan Maxey at hearing this morning that they’ve had plenty of time to prepare for her trial. Diallo - who claimed to be a black woman until outed by her parents in 2015 - was arrested for 1st degree Theft by Welfare Fraud, Perjury in the 2nd Degree and False Verification for Public Assistance - back in May 2018.
Investigators allege that a few months after her parents exposed her as being white, Dolezal started falsifying her income to claim public assistance - stating that she was getting by on a few hundred dollars a month, given as gifts from friends.
According to the court documents first reported by KHQ, Diallo was able to collect nearly $9,000 in state financial assistance, starting in August of 2015 through November of 2017. But a state investigation of her banking records found that she had deposited more than $80,000 during that same period.
Since the arrest, the case has languished on the court docket - with numerous rescheduling since Diallo's arraignment back in June. Judge Szambelan told attorneys in the case that further delaying proceedings was getting old. She set a trial date for March 4th, 2019.