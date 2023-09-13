MOSCOW, Idaho — Kohberger and his defense team were in court today discussing whether cameras will be allowed during the trial, the judge has not made a decision yet.
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the quadruple quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students, was in court today for a motion filed by the defense.
The defense argued that having cameras in the courtroom prevents the defendant from having a fair trial.
"The inevitable close-ups of his gestures and expressions during the ordeal of his trial might well transgress his personal sensibilities, his dignity, and his ability to concentrate on the proceedings before him—sometimes the difference between life and death—(as indeed it is here), dispassionately, freely, and without the distraction of wide public surveillance," Kohberger's defense said in the motion.
As the court was in session, media attorney, Wendy Olson, says the media has the right to intervene when there are access issues.
Olson also stated that cameras in the courtroom are a part of access, "It allows broader access for people to see first-hand what's happening in the courtroom."
Judge John Judge stated in response that having cameras in the courtroom may not fall under First Amendment rights. But, Olson argued that the media should have broader access due to the need for the public to see what's happening.
The judge recalled an Idaho Supreme Court case regarding the press' right to intervene which states is 'somewhat limited.'
Defense expressed to the judge that they don't want to turn this case into a TV drama, claiming photographers in the courtroom are doing well but the editors are tampering with the video. They want cameras fully out during the trial.
Another point the defense argues is that cameras are being positioned in a way to be "in direct view of their computer screens."
To solve that issue, Judge Judge suggests installing a camera in the back of the courtroom that may please everyone.
As the state began their argument, they expressed that want to protect graphic images and vulnerable witnesses from exposure. Olson stated that journalists covering this case are experienced and understand appropriate boundaries.
CourtTV was another option brought to the court's attention by Olson. They have experience working with the courts and appropriately taping the hearings in a fair manner.
Judge Judge mentioned the OJ Simpson trial. He called this high profile case a "circus," referencing the media coverage.
He stated that he wished "everybody [had] a little more respect for what's happening here."
Olson responded to the judge arguing that it is more important today to have cameras in the courtroom to show the judicial process, so there isn't misinformation spread afterward.
"The public and this community will be best served if cameras are in the courtroom," said Olson.
Judge John Judge will be taking arguments under consideration. There was no ruling in the Kohberger case today, and there was no indication on when a decision will be made.
NonStop Local will update you with all new information as we learn more.