WALLACE, Idaho — The judge presiding over the case of the man accused of killing four people in Kellogg issued a non-dissemination order in the case on Friday. This gag order prevents investigators, attorneys, witnesses or anyone involved in the case from discussing the details to the media.
Majorjon Kaylor, 31, has been accused of shooting and killing Kenneth Guardipee, Kenna Guardipee, 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith on June 18.
In addition to issuing the gag order, the judge also postponed Kaylor's preliminary hearing from July 3 to Aug. 15. Both the defense and prosecution said they needed more time to go through all the evidence before that hearing takes place.
The non-dissemination order, released on June 30, describes how it prohibits any "out-of-court statements". This includes any evidence that will be used in trial, any information lawyers know, any witnesses testifying, any information on an expected testimony, any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of the defendant, existence of any confession or admission and the possibility of any plea.
This order will remain in effect until the conclusion of the trial or after any sentencing proceedings that follow, unless amended by the judge.
Kaylor appeared in court on June 20 for his first appearance. The following day, the prosecutors in the case agreed to removed the death penalty as a sentence in the event of a guilty verdict for the suspect.