After 25 years, court will soon be adjourned.
In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Judy Sheindlin, star of reality court show 'Judge Judy' announced the show will be coming to an end after its upcoming 25th season.
USA Today reported that Sheindlin won't be leaving TV for good, in fact, she has a new show called 'Judy Justice' set to come out a year later.
Back in 2015, Sheindlin set the Guinness World Record for longest career as a TV judge and was estimated by Forbes in 2018 to be the year's highest paid TV host.
Sheindlin's interview with DeGeneres will air on Monday, March 2 on KHQ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.