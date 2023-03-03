COUER D'ALENE, Idaho – The North Idaho College presidential carousel took another turn Friday evening when a Kootenai County judge issued an order reinstating Nick Swayne to the role.
As part of a lawsuit filed by Swayne against NIC, in which Swayne hopes to be fully reinstated to his role, Judge Cynthia Meyer granted a preliminary injunction. That order requires NIC to take Swayne off administrative leave and maintain him as active president of the school for the duration of the lawsuit.
Meyer found Swayne has unique interest in the well-being of the school, and he would "likely suffer irreparable harm" due to "continuous and unjustified interference with his authority."
"By keeping Dr. Swayne on leave, the Board is permitting its Interim President to make discretionary decisions that should be made by Dr. Swayne," Meyer wrote. "These decisions, for better or worse, will likely be binding, and will likely be viewed in connection with his future evaluations."
Meyer also suggested the board did not act in good faith when it put Swayne on leave. NIC board member Arthur Macomber penned a letter to Swayne in December saying the purpose for putting him on leave was to "facilitate my investigation of certain governance concerns, and or missteps made by others," which may impact Swayne's contract.
"You are not being put on leave due to any disciplinary process, but the Trustees want to isolate you from the investigative process," Macomber wrote.
Meyer entertained the idea the initial decision to place Swayne on leave was wrong but in good faith but wrote the same couldn't be said about his continued absence.
"In the most charitable light, the Board’s initial decision to place Dr. Swayne on leave without cause can be characterized as misguided," Meyer wrote. "However, the Board’s decision to keep him on leave without cause is hostile and arbitrary."
Swayne replaced interim NIC President Mike Sebally in August of 2022.