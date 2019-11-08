SEATTLE, Wash. - A King County Superior Court judge has ruled that from 2009 to 2019, for-profit company Value Village deceived consumers into believing the company is a nonprofit or charity and that purchases benefit charities, which they don't.
Judge Roger Rogoff ruled that Value Village's advertising misled consumers, and that Value Village knew that its advertising had the capacity to be deceptive. The judge also found that Value Village misled Washingtonians in believing their purchases benefit charities. In fact, no portion of any purchases in any store owned by Value Village's parent company, TVI Inc., has ever benefited charities.
Judge Rogoff will determine the amount of penalties Value Village will face at a separate hearing expected sometime next spring.
"Value Village profited by misleading Washingtonians into believing that it was a nonprofit," Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. "My office received numerous complaints from consumers who feel deceived by Value Village's advertising."
Ferguson filed a lawsuit in December 2017 against Bellevue-based TVI Inc. The lawsuit alleged that the company deceived thousands of donors for more than a decade.
