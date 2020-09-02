According to Sandpoint City Hall, the lawsuit Bonner County filed against the city will not go to court.
In September 2019, Bonner County filed a lawsuit against the City of Sandpoint after the city was seeking to ban people from carrying firearms at the festival.
The court found in favor of the City of Sandpoint. The court said Bonner County "lacks standing to bring this matter before the court."
The City will be filing a motion with the Court to consider ordering the County to pay the City taxpayer’s legal fees which exceed $80,000 to-date.
