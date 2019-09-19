SPOKANE, Wash. - There's new information on the former Lewis and Clark student who's been arrested multiple times for sending school shooting threats and harassing a fellow student.
On Thursday, September 19, a judge in Ryan Lee's case ruled that a confession he made to police about the threats will not be used in his trial.
Last May, a detective conducting surveillance at Lee's home saw Lee and his mother leave the house and pulled them over. The detective told them to respond to the Major Crimes unit to be interviewed.
According to the judge, while the detective did have probable cause for the stop, there wasn't probable cause to detain Lee.
That means everything that happened after the stop now can't be used by prosecutors.
Lee's trial is set to begin on October 14.