COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Kootenai County judge issued a $2 million dollar bond for a Washington man who was arrested after leading Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies on a slow-speed chase through North Idaho Thursday.
During his first court appearance, Jacob S. Frey was escorted into court in a wheelchair. He was wearing an anti-suicide smock and was handcuffed.
KHQ was in the courtroom during Frey's first appearance. Frey reportedly interrupted the prosecutor several times and angrily screamed and sweared at the presiding judge.
The judge then removed Frey from the hearing and ordered a psychological evaluation for Frey.
Frey will return for another hearing on Nov. 22.
