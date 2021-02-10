A Post Falls man was sentenced to ten years in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing a man who refused to leave his property but the judge suspended the sentence.
In November 2018, William Carlson told police Tyler Liles was on his property, yelling about a car parked in Carlson's driveway.
Carlson said he asked Liles who he was and Liles replied, "it doesn't matter who I am."
Carlson then told Liles he was armed. Liles turned and Carlson fired one shot, killing him.
Prosecutors argued that the shooting was not justified under the "Stand Your Ground" law.
The judge wrote, "Mr. Carlson said he was right in defending himself. There is also the argument that he could have stayed inside and called the police, rather than confront the intruder. The actions Mr. Carlson took that night cost the victim his life."
Instead of serving 10 years in prison, Carlson will face 364 days in the Kootenai County Jail and five years of probation.
The 10 year sentence is still on the table if Carlson were to break probation.
