WASHINGTON - The upcoming execution of a convicted murderer who was also implicated in the 1996 Spokane City Hall bombing, scheduled to be the first federal execution in 16 years, has been temporarily stopped.
A federal judge in the District of Columbia has temporarily halted the execution of Danny Lee as a lawsuit on how the government intends to carry out the new federal directive continues.
U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutka said Thursday the public is not served by “short-circuiting” legitimate judicial process. She says it’s better that every effort is made to ensure the most serious type of punishment is imposed lawfully.
Death row inmates challenged the procedures the government intends to use to carry out executions.
Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was the first person scheduled to be executed, on Dec. 9.
Lee was named along with four other men to be executed by the end of January 2020 for murders of minors and the elderly dating back to the 1990s.
In 1996 Lee, along with Chevie Kehoe, shot Nancy Mueller, William Mueller and his 6-year-old daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Powell, with a stun gun, wrapped their heads with plastic bags sealed with duct tape and threw their bodies into a bayou, according to a federal indictment. It was in an effort to steal money and weapons to attempt to overthrow the U.S. government.
Lee was also implicated in at least one other murder, and he and Kehoe were charged for the April 29, 1996 bombing of Spokane City Hall. A device containing nails and screws detonated early that morning, exploding into Riverfront Park and damaging the Post Street entrance of the building. No injuries were reported.
Kehoe, 46, was sentenced to life in prison and according to prison records, he's currently serving that sentence at a maximum security facility in Colorado.
Note - This Associated Press content has been updated to include information from KHQ & its partners at the Spokesman-Review about Danny Lee's Spokane City Hall bombing implication.
