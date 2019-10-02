BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - A Bonner County judge has determined there's sufficient probable cause to charge Judith Carpenter, the woman accused of murdering Shirley Ramey in 2017, with first-degree murder and burglary.
But that was just the beginning for Carpenter's Wednesday appearance. More details of the timeline of events leading up to the murder emerged. Prosecutors say Carpenter called Kootenai County dispatch several times, claiming someone was in her home in Coeur d'Alene.
From there, prosecutors say Carpenter's cell phone was pinged in Sagle at 11:28 am. It's approximately a 30 minute drive from Sagle to the Ramey's home in Hope, Idaho.
Then, sometime between noon and 1:30 pm, prosecutors believe Carpenter killed Ramey, stole a rifle in the home then fled to Libby, Montana, where she was arrested after pointing a gun at another driver.
A deputy from Lincoln County, Montana, testified that he had Carpenter undergo a mental health evaluation after she was arrested in Libby. He said Carpenter was "acting delusional," when she was interviewed by deputies.
