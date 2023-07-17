SPOKANE, Wash. — July is National Vehicle Theft Awareness Month, and the Spokane Police Department (SPD) say the Inland Northwest and the State of Washington as a whole is seeing an increase in vehicle thefts.
"They [car thefts] have definitely been increasing. It's a problematic trend... statewide," Nick Briggs, corporal of SPD said.
According to a report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), auto thefts increased by 31% in Washington from 2021 to 2022. It was the second largest increase after Illinois.
The total number of vehicle thefts in the state last year was 46,939. Washington came in third place for the states with the most crime thefts, trailing behind California (1st place) and Texas (second place).
On July 9, Tegan Bates Smith, a Spokane Valley resident had her Hyundai stolen out of the carport at her apartment complex.
That morning, an officer came to her complex and pulled up in front of her.
"He just kind of let me know that lots of Hyundais and Kias are getting stolen in the area... and... I drive a Hyundai. So, I looked over to my spot and my car was gone," Bates Smith said.
Bates Smith told Non-Stop Local that the officer informed her that the theft was part of a social media page that provided instructions on how to break into Hyundai or Kia vehicles.
The stolen car was later found totaled.
"I'm a single mom with two little boys and that was my only form of transportation. So, now both of my car seats are totaled, my car is totaled...," Bates Smith said.
Briggs emphasized with Non-Stop Local that not every theft can be prevented.
However, there are steps people can take to minimize the chances they will be victimized.
"There are after market devices that can be used to make it more difficult to take a car. Things like clubs, or other devices that, again, disable the steering wheel. And, while it can't completely prevent the theft, it can make it a little harder for a perspective their to take the car," Briggs said.
NICB also recommend keeping auto policies up to date, not leaving valuables in the car, parking in well-lit areas, not leaving the area while the vehicle is running and ensuring the vehicle is locked.
If the car is stolen, it is recommended to call law enforcement or an insurance provider immediately to increase the chances of recovering the vehicle.
"Even if somebody doesn't take all the preventative measures of keeping their property safe. If something is stolen... it is not their fault. The responsibility lies solely with the offender," Briggs said.