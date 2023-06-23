SPOKANE, Wash. — June 23 is national hydration day and with the active weekend we have in the Inland Northwest it seems fitting!
Hoopfest and Ironman are big events happening this weekend that will require its participants and spectators to stay hydrated to get through the day.
The National Weather Service- Spokane has created a flyer to promote the importance of drinking water, even when the weather may not be hot.
National hydration day brings awareness to hydration and how vital it is to living a healthy life, but it’s often overlooked. It’s easy to forget to carry a water bottle on a hot day outside, but skipping out on water can lead to major health risks.
Whether you’re a professional athlete, a casual exerciser, or someone who simply loves to spend time outside in the sun, drinking water is key to avoiding heat stroke, dehydration, and other dangerous issues.
Here are some tips on how to stay hydrated this weekend:
- Drink a glass of water first thing in the morning
- Make sure to keep a water bottle with you throughout the day to track how much water you have had
- Focus on body signals, be mindful whether your body is hungry or thirsty
- Add some calorie-free flavoring to make it more appealing
- Drink a glass of water before each meal
These are just a of couple ways to prevent dehydration while you are out in the sun. While you are enjoying the events and supporting the athletes, keep water with you and encourage others to stay hydrated as well!