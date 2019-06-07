Jupiter is at its biggest and brightest in June, as its moons can be seen through binoculars or a small telescope.
NASA says the solar system's largest planet rises at dusk and remains visible all night, which they call "a brilliant jewel to the naked eye."
This allows you to spot the four largest moons and possibly even a glimpse of the banded clouds around the planet through binoculars or a small telescope.
Jupiter will reach opposition on Monday, June 10, a yearly occurrence where the planet arranges in a straight line with the earth and sun, offering the best time of the year to spot Jupiter when its closest to earth.
NASA says if your wanting to get a closer look, the views from the Juno spacecraft make the planet feel almost close enough to touch
In mid-June, Mars and Mercury will also appear ultra-close together immediately after sunsets on June 17-18.
"You'll need a pretty clear view of the western horizon to catch them, as the pair will be only a few degrees above it (and the farther north you are, the lower they'll be). But it should be spectacular if you can manage it," NASA wrote.
From June 14-19, NASA says to look for the moon to form a beautiful lineup in the sky with Jupiter and Saturn that changes each night as the moon orbits earth.