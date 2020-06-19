A random Winter Wonderland experience for some Idahoans and Montanans has many calling the time of the year "June-uary."
Some Idaho and Montana residents may feel like time is going backwards and not that it's almost officially summer, as various areas in the Gem and Treasure state have seen some high-elevation snowfall this week.
Cowles Media forecaster Majestic Storm found herself issuing a Weather Authority Alert this week..... DURING JUNE.... As she tracked mountain snowfall during a winter weather advisory in parts of central Idaho and southwestern Montana.
A post on KHQ's Facebook page Wednesday featuring snowy Idaho passes and summits had its share of oohs and ahhs, or "wow" reactions to be specific (nearly 1,000 of them). That post went viral, with over 1,400 shares and 1,600 reactions.
"And then 2020 said and for our next trick," one viewer commented.
"If you don't like the weather just wait 5 minutes. Old saying for Idaho," another commenter noted.
The Blaine County Sheriff didn't love the sight of snow either.
"A Felony Warrant has been issued for Mother Nature for Illegal Dumping," the BCSD wrote in a post. "According to our deputies dealing with stuck vehicles this morning, Mother Nature dropped 10" north of Galena Summit and 6" south of Galena Summit last night in South Central Idaho. If you see her please show her a calendar. She thinks it's Junuary.."
According to AccuWeather, the northern Rockies had snowfall totals surpassing a foot across the highest elevations from Tuesday into Wednesday. An AccuWeather forecaster attributed the late-spring snowfall as the product of a chilly area of low pressure that traversed the Northwest.
The National Weather Service station in Missoula was tracking some record snowfall and precipitation in some areas as well as some more wild viewer sightings of June snow.
