SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunday marks Juneteenth, the holiday that celebrates June 19, 1865, the day slaves across the nation were told slavery had ended, and they were free.
Juneteenth is the longest-running African American holiday, and has been celebrated for years. The holiday became an official federal holiday last year when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day in 2021.
Celebrations are being held Friday through Sunday in Spokane, as the Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition brings people together to honor the history of this day.
"People are seeing it for what it is, it's celebrating freedom, it’s a celebration of our community being able to recognize what we've gone through, and there's that part of… it took a while,” Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition Co-Chair Michael Bethley said.
On Friday there will be a pillar awards dinner at the MLK Family Outreach Center, honoring those who have uplifted the African American Community here in Spokane.
Another celebration will take place on Saturday at the same center, with a movie showing at Underhill Park that night.
Sunday, June 19, brings praise in Liberty Park, followed by a Father’s Day celebration at the Emmanual Life Center.
For specific details and times for these events, head on over to the Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition website.