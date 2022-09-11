SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane Fire Department (SFD) hosted its annual "Junior Fire Academy" on Sunday at River Park Square.
Junior Fire Academy provides kids and families an opportunity to experience what it is like to be a firefighter while learning important safety information.
"Junior Fire Academy is an important way for us to connect with our community. It gives kids a fun, hands-on experience while providing us an opportunity to share essential fire and life safety education with families" said Spokane Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Manager Jamie McIntyre. "Our Community Risk Reduction programs focus on education and injury prevention for high-risk groups."
The Kids Junior Fire Academy provided an opportunity for attendees to tour and see demonstrations from a ladder truck and fire engine, learn hands-only CPR, make a fire-themed craft, operate a charged fire hose, take a photo with Sparky the Fire Safety Dog, learn about child passenger safety from SAFE Kids Spokane, talk about Poison Safety with Mr. Yuk and Washington Poison Control and more.
