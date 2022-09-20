SPOKANE, Wash. - The Junior League of Spokane is hosting its twelfth annual Touch-a-Truck event. A community-wide event that allows kids of all ages to explore exciting vehicles and heavy machinery in a fun and safe environment.
Fire trucks, ambulances, police cars and the big Idaho potato are only some of the exciting things that people will be able to explore.
The event will be held Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spokane Community College, 1810 N Greene Street. Tickets are $5 per person, $20 per family and kids two and under are free.
All proceeds from the event will support the Junior League of Spokane and their mission to help improve childhood literacy in the Spokane community.
For more information about the Junior League of Spokane and the Touch-a-Truck event, click here.