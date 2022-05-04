SPOKANE, Wash. - It's baaaack. The Junior Livestock Show of Spokane that is.
The show is making a full-blown return this year after two years of restrictions. It was held virtually in 2020 and only open to friends and family last year.
Now, youth from the Inland Northwest are at the fair grounds in person to participate in livestock judging and other activities.
The competition begins Thursday and runs through Friday. Anyone can come down and watch or make bids on the animals. On Saturday, bidding begins.
The event opens up at 9 a.m. and goes until the late afternoon.