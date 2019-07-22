UPDATE:
KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. - According to crews on the ground, the Juniper fire is now 80 percent contained.
Level one evacuations are still in place at the Pine Creek Drainage area south of Bickleton, Wash.
Crews say they are focusing on completely lining the perimeter of the fire and mopping up the interior.
The greatest concern for firefighters moving forward is the fire weather watch issued by the National Weather Service starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. - As improvements continue to be made for the Juniper Fire burning in Klickitat County, the evacuation level is being lowered from 3 to a Level 1.
The reduction is effective as of 4:00 pm, on Monday, July 22.
The incident is still ongoing and there are still hot spots within the fire area. Responders are asking all residents in the area to be ready to evacuate if conditions worsen suddenly.
Citizens are encouraged to work with local emergency management departments to register their emergency notification systems.