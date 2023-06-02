SPOKANE, Wash. — How close have you been to a dinosaur? Well, you will have the opportunity to get close to one at the Jurassic Park World Tour coming to Spokane starting June 2 - June 4.
 
They will have five different performances spanning across three days. The performances will be featuring realistic dinosaurs including some fan favorites!
 There will be 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers.
 
If you have seen the movies you will get to see Velociraptor Blue and a 40 feet long, 20 feet tall Tyrannosaurus Rex! 
The arena will look like the dense jungles of Isla Nublar. Where real gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan to save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate.
 
If you are interested in going to this event, you can get tickets here!

