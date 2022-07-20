SPOKANE, Wash. - The estate of a woman who died in the Spokane County Jail in 2018 will receive nearly $27 million dollars in damages, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported.
Cindy Lou Hill died in her cell in the Spokane County Jail. She complained about abdominal pain and was placed into a medical cell, but was later found dead. Her estate's attorney said Hill should've been taken to a hospital.
Of the nearly $27 million, the jail's in-house medical provider Naphcare will be paying the brunt of it. The jury settled on $24 million in punitive damages for the health care provider.
An additional $2.75 million was awarded, Spokane County will be paying 10% of those damages and Naphcare the rest.