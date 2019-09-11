SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday in court, jurors heard from someone who said the biggest reason she's back in Colfax, is to fight for any other women this could've happened to.
For the first time, the crowd heard from the victim, who took the stand and told the jury what she remembers from that night.
A night, that the young woman describes as a blur, but has to keep reliving.
“Get out of the car and get on your knees," she said.
KHQ does not identify potential victims of sexual assault, and while her face may be unknown, her mission is not.
She said she's trying to get justice, sitting just feet away from the defendant former Pullman Police Sergeant Dan Hargraves.
“Is the man you're describing in this courtroom?” the prosecutor said.
The woman pointed at the defendant, saying he was.
The young woman described to jurors the details she remembers from that dark March Friday night, describing how the grass felt on her knees and the sound of him unbuckling his pants.
But then she says, it’s a blank; she doesn’t remember the sex act itself. Hargraves defense said that’s because it didn’t happen.