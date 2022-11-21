SRX YASIR DARRAJI HONOR KILLING 1

Yasir Darraji listens to the audio of a translator on the first day of his second-degree murder trial on Nov. 2 in Spokane County Superior Court. Darraji is accused of killing his ex-wife, Ibtihal Darraji, who was found strangled in a burning car in January 2020.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury returned a guilty verdict in the trial of Yasir Darraji, a 33-year-old man charged with second-degree murder of his ex-wife in Jan. 2020. 

The trial began on Oct. 31, 2022. Darraji pled not guilty and testified on Wednesday, Nov. 16, claiming his innocence, and closing arguments finished on Thursday morning. On Friday, the jury was unable to reach a verdict after a day and a half of deliberation. However, they returned a guilty verdict after deliberations on Monday.

Ibtihal Darraji was found strangled in her burning car near Thorton Murphy Park on the South Hill in January 2020. The car had been doused in accelerant. 

The couple fled to Spokane from Iraq in 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2017. A DSHS translator for the couple said she believed it was an honor killing.

Darraji will appear in court again for sentencing on Dec. 8, 2022. 

