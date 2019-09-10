SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has been selected for the trial of former Pullman Police Sergeant Dan Hargraves, who was charged with sexual misconduct.
Opening statements for Hargraves' trial are expected to begin by 2:30 pm on Tuesday, September 10.
Last fall, Hargraves was arrested after an investigation that began when a female Washington State University student reported she was sexually assaulted.
Hargraves submitted his resignation from the Pullman Police Department a day before he was set to be interviewed by investigators to determine if he'd violated department policy.
