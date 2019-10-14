Today we could see some patchy fog to get us going. You know what that means! Use caution on the roads. Otherwise, decreasing cloud coverage will leave us with mostly sunny skies. High pressure is building back into the area so overall we are looking at pretty quiet weather for today. Temperatures are expected to be warmer than what we saw yesterday as they look to rise in to the low 50's.
Tuesday we could hit the 60° benchmark! We will expected increasing clouds to leave us with a mix of sun and clouds. Since we will have moisture moving back in we will not rule out the chance for a few showers across the Inland Northwest. Wednesday looks to be our best opportunity to start seeing showers with a cold front pushing in during the afternoon. We will also look for gusty winds. Mountain snow and valley rain will be possible all the way through the weekend.
