Saluting the Brave
Our friends at Just Add Monsters are streaming live on Twitch this morning and throughout the day to Salute the Brave on Veterans Day.
 
Tune in at 7 a.m. PST to catch Wake Up Show anchor Sam Adams gaming with Garret DuPont, founder of Stand Down Gaming.
 
After 13 years of Active Duty Military Service in two branches, DuPont found himself without a mission. He was too sick to continue serving and was discharged. His sickness made returning to normal civilian life impossible. For the next 10 years, DuPont was in and out of the hospital, struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). 
 
DuPont felt like he had lost his battle with PTSD in the holiday season of 2017. 22 veterans lose that battle every day, as PTSD is the leading cause of suicide among veterans. He went to the hospital for what he thought was the last time. When he got home, he realized the Veterans Affairs (VA) office alone wasn't working for him, but he was determined to beat the sickness. 
 
DuPont then had an idea. Before he enlisted, he enjoyed playing video games. The VA and private hospitals use game therapy, so DuPont figured he could just game at home too to help with his PTSD. With his vision and some help, DuPont started Stand Down Gaming. Their mission reads as follows:
 
"It is the mission of Stand Down Gaming, through the use of various tabletop and video gaming media, to use the tools of creativity as a means of healing, support, and inspiration as well as a way to build camaraderie for our Veterans and our communities as a whole."
 
