SPOKANE, Wash.- June is International Men's Health Month, and a new study from Orlando Health finds an alarming number of men are skipping their annual screenings. Many, according to the study believe they're naturally healthier than most people. The study showed as many as 6 of 10 men haven't seen a doctor, for a route check up, in more than a year.
There are many reasons men don't go, but one of the big ones is that there just isn't time. But now, men are running out of excuses.
Virtual visits have become more common during the pandemic, and this week Multicare launched primary care visits through Indigo. The visits can't ascertain serious maladies, but they can give a good baseline check. "Often we see patients and they don't need a physical exam," says Dr. Jillian McCartney with Multicare Deaconess. "They just need someone to listen to, and understand, their symptoms."
You can find more information about these virtual visits, which can often by booked for same-day appointments, by CLICKING HERE