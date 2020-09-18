WASHINGTON - Supreme Court Justice and champion of gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87.
The Supreme Court announced her death on Friday, Sept. 18, saying that she was surrounded by family at her home in Washington D.C. The cause was said to be complications from metastatic pancreas cancer.
Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman appointed to the court and served more than 27 years.
"Our nation has lost a jurist of historic nature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her -- a tireless and resolute champion of justice," Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr. said.
A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued the following statement about Ginsburg's death:
"We have lost one of the greatest American patriots to ever serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
"Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves and enormous legacy behind of upholding women's access to health care, voting rights and equality under the law for the LGBTQ community."
Idaho Governor Brad Little issued the following statement about Ginsburg's death:
"Teresa and I send our sympathy to the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In addition to her historic role on the Supreme Court, as an attorney she advanced women's rights by successfully partnering with Boise attorney Allen Derr in and Idaho case before the U.S. Supreme Court which overturned which discriminated on the basis of sex."
Montana Governor Steve Bullock issued the following statement about Ginsburg's death:
"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a torch-bearer and a champion of justice and equality. Justice Ginsburg's peerless work spanned over half a century, and will continue to serve as an inspiration to so many attorneys, activists, and young women who look up to her as their hero, including my own daughters. She devoted herself to safeguarding our democracy, keeping her watch on the bench until the very end of her life.
"My wife Lisa and I send our condolences to her family and loved ones."
