PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Pennsylvania's Supreme Court has heard arguments in Philadelphia over whether the chief lawyer for Penn State when the Jerry Sandusky scandal broke should face public censure.
The state's lawyer disciplinary board recommended that punishment in March for Cynthia Baldwin.
The Legal Intelligencer said only four of the court's seven justices participated in the argument, and there was no indication when they might rule.
The board has leveled several claims against Baldwin regarding her conduct as investigators ramped up their probe of Sandusky. Sandusky, Penn State's former defensive football coach, is serving a state prison sentence on a 2012 sexual abuse conviction.
Lawyers for Cynthia Baldwin and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel debated the matter Tuesday.
Baldwin's lawyer says the justices should conclude she did not violate the rules of professional conduct for lawyers.
