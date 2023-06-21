Juvenile arrested after police seize multiple controlled substances

POST FALLS, Idaho — Early this morning, a Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over a 17-year-old female from Spokane Valley, Washington and her passenger, a 16-year-old male also from Spokane Valley.
The deputy quickly noticed that there was marijuana in the car. Upon conducting a search of the vehicle, the deputy found the following:
- 157 Xanax pills
- 16.6 grams of marijuana
- Methamphetamine residue
- 2.3 grams of cocaine
- 3 Fentanyl pills
- 68 nicotine vape pens
- 20.6 THC wax
- 7.6 grams of MDMA
- 37 LSD stamps
- 3.25 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- Several THC edibles
The female was booked into the District 1 Juvenile Detention Center on possession with intent to distribute Xanax, MDMA, cocaine and marijuana. The male passenger was charged with possession of marijuana and was promptly released.