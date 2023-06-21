Juvenile arrested after police seize multiple controlled substances
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

POST FALLS, Idaho — Early this morning, a Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over a 17-year-old female from Spokane Valley, Washington and her passenger, a 16-year-old male also from Spokane Valley. 

The deputy quickly noticed that there was marijuana in the car. Upon conducting a search of the vehicle, the deputy found the following:

  • 157 Xanax pills
  • 16.6 grams of marijuana
  • Methamphetamine residue 
  • 2.3 grams of cocaine
  • 3 Fentanyl pills
  • 68 nicotine vape pens
  • 20.6 THC wax
  • 7.6 grams of MDMA
  • 37 LSD stamps
  • 3.25 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • Several THC edibles 

The female was booked into the District 1 Juvenile Detention Center on possession with intent to distribute Xanax, MDMA, cocaine and marijuana. The male passenger was charged with possession of marijuana and was promptly released. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!