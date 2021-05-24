SPOKANE, Wash. - A juvenile arrested in Kennewick Friday is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at Northtown Mall on April 29, according to the Spokane Police Department.
Police say the juvenile was transported from Kennewick to the Spokane County Juvenile Detention center and he is facing second degree murder charges.
He is the third person to be arrested in connection to the shooting, and the second juvenile.
Spokane police previously arrested 19-year-old Thurston Scanlon, and a 14-year-old for the deadly shooting and both are also facing 2nd Degree Murder charges.
The man killed during the Northtown Mall shooting was 19-year-old Kash Amos, who died from a gunshot wound to the head.