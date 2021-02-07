Juvenile dies at scene of Spokane Valley shooting, officials seeking information from witnesses

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A juvenile is dead after a shooting at a party Saturday night in Spokane Valley.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of 900 South Beige Road after multiple people called dispatch to report gunshots.
Deputies found a crowd of people standing around a juvenile boy on the ground.
Deputies attempted life-saving measures but he died at the scene.
Major Crime Detectives is investigating the shooting death but received little information from the party attendees.
Preliminary information indicates that the shooting is possibly gang-related and not a random incident.
Anyone will information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10015890.
