SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 17-year-old was booked into Spokane County Detention Center Sunday night following a deadly crash.
Spokane Valley deputies responded to the scene where a 2012 Kia Optima had rolled onto its side after striking a large boulder and tree. Three young occupants were stuck inside the vehicle before deputies freed them.
The two passengers, 18 and 19, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 18-year-old later succumbed to their injuries.
The 17-year-old driver was evaluated by a drug recognition expert after being taken to the hospital. Deputies report that there was probable cause to believe they were impaired and a blood sample was taken for testing.
The driver was booked for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.