KITTITAS, Wash. - An escaped juvenile from the Parke Creek Community Facility has been taken into custody by Kittitas County Sheriff Office (KCSO).
At around 7:50 p.m. on April 29, a staff member of the facility reported a 15-year-old male being held there escaped after he choked her from behind, demanded her keys, and stole her car, according to KCSO.
The escapee was spotted by deputies driving the stolen car west towards Ellensburg, but he refused to stop for officers. Based on the danger posed to the public, a pursuit was initiated, during which the escapee sped down country roads around 80 mph, drove in the oncoming lane, and drove through a ditch to avoid spike strips deployed in the road.
After 10 miles, the pursuit was terminated as the car entered Ellensburg, fearing the erratic driving would pose greater danger to the city residents.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Ellensburg Police (EPD) were given information on the suspect and the stolen vehicle, and the escapee was pursued twice more within an hour.
WSP pursued south on SR 97, west of Ellensburg, around 9 p.m. EPD deployed spike strips and successfully punctured the tires, after which WSP Troopers utilized a PIT maneuver to stop the car as it continued on SR 10, driving on the rims.
The juvenile was taken into custody by KCSO on charges of escape, assault, theft of a motor vehicle, and eluding.