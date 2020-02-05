UPDATE, Feb. 5:
A juvenile was hospitalized after being involved in a crash in their vehicle and subsequently being struck by a car while outside of the vehicle on I-90 in Post Falls Tuesday night.
According to Idaho State Police, the juvenile was driving a Subaru Impreza westbound when they lost control, struck the jersey barrier near the Spokane Street on-ramp before being stopped on the right side of the roadway.
The juvenile was then outside of the Subaru when it was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 28-year-old Brice Munsey of Post Falls, who was entering westbound I-90 from the Spokane St. on-ramp. The juvenile was struck and thrown from the roadway.
A Ford Excursion driven by 43-year-old Rebecka Williams of Spokane was traveling westbound and swerved to avoid the collision, striking a delineator post.
The juvenile was transported by ambulance to Kootenai Medical Center, where their condition is currently unknown.
The roadway was block for about 2 1/2 hours and the investigation is ongoing. Any possible witnesses of this crash are being asked to contact Corporal Brady Walker with the Idaho State Police at 208-209-8730.
UPDATE, Feb. 4:
According to Idaho State Police, westbound I-90 in Post Falls is reopen following a serious injury crash.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to Idaho State Police, they are responding to a serious injury crash on westbound I-90 in Post Falls.
Police said people should expect delays.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Westbound I-90 at milepost five in Post Falls is blocked due to multiple crashes.
According to Idaho State Police, traffic is being directed off the freeway at exit six and traffic is re-entering the freeway at exit two.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
