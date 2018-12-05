The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to a social media threat towards Mead High School.
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich tells KHQ that because the suspect is a juvenile, their name hasn't been released.
The threat towards Mead was one in a string of social media threats towards local high schools this week.
Police identified suspects in connection to threats at East Valley and West Valley high schools Tuesday night, but haven't made any arrests yet in those cases. The investigation is ongoing.
Police said the threat towards Mead had no connection to the East Valley or West Valley threats.
Felony charges are expected following investigation.