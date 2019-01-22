Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives have charged a 16-year-old male suspect with three counts of first-degree attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Spokane Valley Maverik gas station back in August.

After a month-long investigation, detectives learned that on Aug. 23, 2018, the male driver of the victim vehicle arranged to sell marijuana to a male, later identified as the suspect, via Facebook Messenger. The victim's location was enabled on FB Messenger, allowing the suspect to track his location. A man and juvenile female passenger were riding with the victim.

Upon arrival, a teenage male approached the victim's car and passed $100 through the window. The victim didn't have any marijuana to sell and fled the parking lot with the money.

Around 9:30 p.m., the victim and his two passengers pulled into the parking lot of a Maverik gas station at 9009 E. Montgomery. Before they were able to exit the vehicle, a gray Volvo pulled into the parking lot and the suspect got out and began shooting at the victim's vehicle.

After a bullet struck the passenger-side window and exploded the glass, the victim put the car in reverse, backed up and fled the lot, while the suspect continued to fire at the vehicle. The victim later realized he had left his FB Messenger location on.

Responding deputies investigated and located four .380 caliber casings in the parking lot. No occupants were shot during the incident. A detective interviewed the victim the next day, and noted multiple bullet strikes around the car while recovering a bullet lodged in the heater control. The investigation continued for the next few months.

On Friday, Jan. 18, a detective contacted the juvenile suspect, who had already been booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center for unrelated charges. He informed the suspect was being charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder stemming from the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.