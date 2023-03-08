SPOKANE, Wash. - After a robbery resulted in shots being fired Tuesday night, Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced a juvenile suspect was taken into custody for the incident.
Around 7 p.m. on March 7, a commercial robbery was reported on the 3000 block of north Monroe St. An employee said they'd seen a guy stealing from the store and confronted him as he left to get into a vehicle.
According to the employee, a fight ensued which ended when the suspect fired off a gun. The employee was not hit, but the bullet did strike the building.
A description and video surveillance of the suspect was obtained by SPD officers. Shortly after midnight, a patrol officer saw someone matching the suspect's description walking on the 2200 of north Ash St. He was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Facility for first-degree robbery.
The investigation is on-going, and additional charges may be brought in the future.