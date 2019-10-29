2 Juveniles cause crash while leading deputies on high-speed pursuit on I-90 in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Two juveniles are in custody after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit.
Deputies say it started around 9 A.M. Tuesday morning when they spotted a stolen vehicle with two juveniles near I-90 and Pines. Deputies attempted to a traffic stop but the driver refused to pull over and instead kept driving, at times hitting speeds of 100 miles per hour.
Because of the high speed, Deputies made the decision to call off the pursuit. The driver continued down I-90, until the Barker exit. Deputies say shortly after exiting the freeway, the driver slammed into another vehicle and then kept driving.
Deputies say they lost sight of the vehicle for a short amount a time but pedestrians on Barker pointed them the direction the driver was headed.
When Deputies arrived at the intersection of Howard and Sprague, they saw the teens had left the vehicle and were running away on foot. Both teens were arrested a short distance away. They are facing charges of stealing a vehicle and hit and run.
Deputies say that the vehicle was stolen from Centralia in Lewis County. The driver involved in the crash at Barker was not seriously injured.
Two teens led Spokane deputies on a high-speed chase on I-90, off the Barker exit (where they hit a car), drove through Spokane Valley to a dirt road (pictured below), then fled on foot.— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) October 29, 2019
Foot chase ended at the top of the hill in this photo. Both teens are in juvenile custody. pic.twitter.com/mVyBAZVtnX
