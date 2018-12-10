SPOKANE VALLEY, WA. - Spokane Valley Deputies say they responded to a hit and run report, where they then arrested a 14-year-old boy.
Deputies say they were called out Sunday afternoon after a white Ford Explorer crashed into the Fueled Coffee Company Building and then fled the scene, without stopping.
The business owner says she went outside to find fresh damage to the side of the building where she also found broken plastic from a headlight. A surveillance video showed the white Explorer that hit the side of the building near the order window.
A witness also saw the incident and followed the vehicle to an apartment building where he watched two girls get out. The witness provided the Explorer's license plate number to Deputies who ran the plate number.
The check showed the registered owner had the address of the apartment number where the girls got out of the car.
Deputy Tim Jones went to the apartment complex, found the car with fresh fronted damage and contacted the registered owner.
The woman called for her daughter and friend, both 14 years old, who said they planned to walk to get coffee when they saw the 14-year-old boy in the driver seat of the car and told them to get in. Police say the girls confirmed he hit the side of the coffee stand with the car, got scared and ran away.
The owner of the car says the boy didn’t give the boy permission to take the car and she wishes to pursue charges.
The boy was arrested and taken to Spokane County Juvenile Detention Facility for Taking a Motor Vehicle without permission and a hit and run property damage.