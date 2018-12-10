Weather Alert

...STRONG AND WET WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TUESDAY. .LIGHT SNOW WILL DEVELOP EARLY TUESDAY MORNING AND INCREASE THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON. SNOW WILL BECOME HEAVY AT TIMES DURING THE EVENING AND OVERNIGHT HOURS. WARMER AIR WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION TUESDAY EVENING AND COULD RESULT IN A SWITCH TO RAIN FOR THE LOWER ELEVATIONS FOLLOWING MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. SNOW MAY SWITCH TO RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON. * WHERE...PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM PST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&