SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A suspect's attempt to hide from officers in Spokane Valley was foiled after a pursuit by K9 Bane.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, just before 2:00 am on Saturday, September 21, a Spokane Valley deputy noticed a Ford Mustang fail to stop at a traffic light while turning north onto Argonne from Broadway.
Deputy Sam Turner then saw the driver of the Mustang, later identified as 27-year-old Timothy Forslund, accelerate rapidly to an extremely high rate of speed. Forslund almost lost control due to the high rate of speed while trying to navigate the s-turn on the north side of I-90, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Forslund then lost control while trying to turn onto W. Knox, causing the Mustang to spin 180 degrees in the middle of the road. After another attempt to flee, Deputy Turner drew his weapon to a low ready position and ordered Forslund and a female passenger to put their hands up.
The female passenger immediately complied, but Forslund ignored the commands, opened the driver's side door and fled on foot.
Deputy Turner lost sight of Forslund after he rounded the corner of a house and fled into the darkness of a backyard. Other deputies arrived to assist, including Deputy Hilton and K9 Bane.
K9 Bane led them to a backyard in the 20000 block of N. Marguerite, where they went into a carport, around a parked car, through a pile of yard waste and to a small opening between some privacy bushes and the parked car.
K9 Bane found Forslund in the small opening and he was taken into custody without further incident.
When asked for his name, Forslund gave the information and then uttered that he had warrants for his arrest, which was why he ran, according to the Sheriff's Office.
It was later determined that Forslund is a convicted felon and indeed had a felony warrant for his arrest. His driver's license was also suspended 3rd degree.
The female passenger who'd been in the car said she'd just met Forslund at a friend's house and had asked him for a ride. She said she saw the patrol car behind them when Forslund suddenly accelerated. She said she screamed at him to stop, but he ignored her. Authorities determined she was a victim of Forslund and was released.
Deputies also saw what appeared to be a handgun and bag containing a controlled substance in the car. The car was seized pending a search warrant.
Forslund was booked into jail for attempting to elude a police vehicle, unlawful imprisonment, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license. He was also booked on his felony Washington State Department of Corrections Escape Community Custody warrant.
Additional charges are also possible pending the outcome of the search warrant and continued investigation.