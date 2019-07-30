SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - 40-year-old John R. Craven is in police custody following his arrest for attempting armed burglary at a home on the 400 block of N. Locust Ave. in Spokane Valley.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the homeowner was leaving for work and when he entered his garage, he found the door open and a unfamiliar black bike leaning up against the side of the garage.
The homeowner went back inside, grabbed his .22 caliber firearm and went back into the garage. That's when he saw Craven inside the passenger side of his car.
The victim yelled out to Craven, telling him to get out of his garage. The victim told deputies that Craven threw his truck keys at him and then began to approach him, reportedly standing three to five feet away from the victim.
The victim yelled to his roommate to call 9-1-1, and that's when Craven pulled out a folding knife and opened it, telling the victim "you're not taking me."
According to the Sheriff's Office, Craven attempted to move toward the victim, moving the knife back and forth in a stabbing motion. Fearing he was going to be attacked, the victim fired two warning shots into the air.
Craven reportedly dropped the knife and took off down the street. Spokane County Sheriff's deputies and K9 Bane responded to the scene and set up a perimeter.
With probable cause to arrest Craven for two felonies, burglary and assault, and not knowing if Craven was armed, K9 Bane was deployed to help search for the suspect.
K9 Bane was able to track Craven to two vehicles behind a house on the 500 block of N. Locust Ave. Announcements were made to the suspect to surrender and that a K9 would be used to track him. Craven reportedly did not respond.
K9 Bane was able to locate Craven at the rear of one of the vehicles where he was attempting to hid and made contact. Craven was arrested and given medical treatment at the scene.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Craven has a lengthy criminal history spanning 18 years. He was booked into jail and charged with burglary in the 1st degree and Assault in the 2nd degree.
The Sheriff's Office said the homeowner who fired the two warning shots was not charged with a crime and was well within his rights to arm and protect himself.
However, the Sheriff's Office wants to remind gun owners that firing their weapon into the air is extremely dangerous. Anyone firing a weapon is responsible for the bullet and any damage or injury it may cause.