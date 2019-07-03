SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies got some help from K9 Bane earlier this week while attempting to apprehend a suspect.
On Tuesday, July 2, deputies responded to a home in the 5800 block of E 4th Avenue for a reported violation of a domestic violence protection order. A caller reported seeing 50-year-old Robert Dobbs kick in the door of the home and go inside.
When deputies got there, they spoke to the protected person at the home but they weren't cooperative and wouldn't give consent for the home to be searched, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies determined Dobbs was a six-time convicted felon for charges of criminal mischief-deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, felony theft, malicious mischief and burglary. He also had several misdemeanor violation convictions.
A search warrant was granted and deputies warned that a K9 would be used if Dobbs didn't surrender. Not knowing if Dobbs was armed in addition to his continued refusal to surrender, K9 Bane was deployed.
K9 Bane found Dobbs in a back bedroom where he initially resisted and tried to pry himself free but he was taken into custody.
Dobbs was given medical attention at the scene and deputies reported he smelled of gasoline. He told them he'd ingested a fuel stabilizer before being taken into custody.
He was taken to the hospital for further treatment and observation before being taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail.