SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies executed a PIT maneuver to safely end a vehicle pursuit, while K9 Bane was able to locate two of the occupants from the vehicle after they fled on foot early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday around 12:30 a.m., deputies observed a red Hyundai traveling north on Progress in the middle of the roadway approaching Sprague. After attempting to pull over the vehicle for a traffic stop, the driver fled recklessly at a high rate of speed and additional units were dispatched. A computer check of the vehicle noted 26-year-old Gunnar Doughty had been contacted several times in the vehicle and revealed a possible warrant for his arrest.

As the driver approached a residential area off of burns, deputies attempted a PIT maneuver. The driver swerved into the patrol car, causing it to spin before coming to a stop. Deputies drew weapons and gave commands to the occupants, but they jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot in multiple directions. Deputies and K9 units set up a perimeter and initiated K9 announcements advising the suspects to surrender or they may be bitten.

K9 Bane eventually tracked a woman hiding on a porch of a residence near N. Burns, later identified as 27-year-old Alyssa Pakootas, who received medical attention prior to being transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Searching in the backyard of a residence on E. Mission, K9 Bane located a man attempting to hide between a barbecue shelf and wall. The male was identified as Doughty, who received medical attention and was taken into custody.

Air 1 and additional K9 were unable to locate the driver. Doughty was determined to be the front passenger of the vehicle, and told officers he heard K9 announcements but didn't want to go back to jail and wanted to see his children. Pakootas, determined to be the backseat passenger, said she didn't hear K9 announcements but saw Air 1 overhead.

The vehicle was seized pending a search warrant. It was not reported stolen, but police haven't been able to determine the owner. A pistol belived to have been discarded by Doughty during his flee was later determined stolen. Methamphetamine along with several additional items believed stolen were located inside the vehicle.

Detectives believe they know the identity of the driver and continue to attempt to locate him. Spokane Valley Investigative Unit Detectives continue to work to identify the owners and potential victims of the property.

Pakootas was booked into jail for obstructing and resisting arrest and an additional charge of possession of methamphetamine is expected. Doughty was booked for obstructing resisting arrest and a theft warrant. An additional charge of possession of a stolen firearm is expected.

The driver faces potential charges of attempting to elude a police vehicle, obstructing and resisting arrest. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.